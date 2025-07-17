Trump SLAPS MAGA IN THE FACE, With Epstein “HOAX” Calling Them “WEAKLINGS” Who Fell For “BULLSH#T”!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Donald Trump just slapped his entire base in the face by calling them “weaklings” for continuing to bring up and look into what he now calls the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” claiming that his supporters have “bought into this “bullshit,” hook, line, and sinker”.
In this video Dan Dicks covers the latest Jeffrey Epstein news that is not about to go away anytime soon no matter how bad Trump, who is obviously compromised, wants!
Help SAVE PRESS FOR TRUTH ➜ https://www.givesendgo.com/SavePressForTruth
Other Ways To DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Mirrored - Press For Truth
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/