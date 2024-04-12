The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Counterpunch

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

As the great philosopher Rocky Balboa once said, paraphrasing: "Life is about how many times you can get hit, get up and keep moving forward."

He went on to say that is how winning is done.





Our Strength and Shield

From Intouch Ministries

God will provide all you need for living peacefully in the chaos life can produce.

2 Samuel 22:3-7

Life can certainly throw punches, can’t it? Relationships, finances, work pressures, and loneliness—just to name a few—sometimes leave us feeling too weak to keep going. Even if our beliefs are deeply anchored in Christ, all the chaos of life can seem overwhelming. But just like a conductor whose raised arms quiet a stage full of musicians, God calms the raging storm and causes the winds to be still. He remains steady in the storm—our peace amidst the noise.





