Ancient Bible Prophecies Show Unprecedented Judgments & Disasters Happening Now -JD Farag [mirrored]

Pastor JD talks about how everything we’re told would happen in our Bibles is happening from wars, to weather events, economy woes and everything in between, all of which are unprecedented and simultaneous.

BIBLE PROPHECIES CONCERNING ISRAEL (to be fulfilled soon) & RELATED SCRIPTURES:

1) Israel would be reborn in 1 day (14 May 1948), returning to her land and prospering

- Isaiah 66:8, Ezekiel 36-37, Luke 21:29-31

2) Every nation on earth will have intoxicating obsession with dividing Jerusalem

- Zechariah 12:1-3, Joel 3:1-3

3) Allied nations led by Russia, Iran and Turkey invade Israel, to take their prosperity

- Ezekiel 38-39

4) Saudi Arabia and neighboring Arab countries side with Israel when invaded

- Ezekiel 38:13

5) While they're all saying "Peace and Security", sudden destruction comes upon them

- 1 Thessalonians 5:3

6) Entire World turns against Israel, so that all will know the "I AM" is God

- Ezekiel 38:23

7) Antichrist will make better/stronger/greater a 7-Year covenant with Israel & many nations

- Daniel 9:27

8) 3-1/2 years into 7-year Tribulation period, Antichrist will commit the Abomination of Desolation desecrating the rebuilt Jewish Temple

- Daniel 9:27, 2 Thessalonians 2:4

REFERENCE LINKS:

- New York Post, Hurricane Helene’s death toll reaches 189, the most storm casualties since Katrina — with total still expected to rise

https://nypost.com/2024/10/02/us-news/hurricane-helenes-death-toll-reaches-182-making-it-the-deadliest-storm-since-katrina

- The Western Journal, Port Strike Appears to Trigger Panic Buying at Major Retailers

Around the Country

https://www.westernjournal.com/port-strike-appears-trigger-panic-buying-major-retailers-around-country/

- Yahoo Finance, Charlotee Observer, Angry Bank of America customers report outages, zero account balances across the country

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/angry-bank-america-customers-report-222557976.html

- Federal Register, Notice of Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Countermeasures Against Marburgvirus and/or Marburg Disease

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/09/2020-26972/notice-of-declaration-under-the-public-readiness-and-emergency-preparedness-act-for-countermeasures

- PDF, Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA333462.pdf

- Texas Archive, Vice President Johnson at Southwest Texas State University (1962)

https://texasarchive.org/2010_00003

- Project Cirrus PDF

https://zerogeoengineering.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/006880.pdf

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

