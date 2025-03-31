Men Struggle With Pride Due to a Significant Fear of Failure - Richard Simmons





Why do men have difficulty being transparent and sharing vulnerable details about their lives? According to Richard Simmons, it comes down to problems associated with pride, which drives men to worry about being seen as a failure by those around them. Richard is a bestselling author and the founder of The Center for Executive Leadership. He has written and spoken extensively on the critical topic of pride and how it intersects primarily with the male psyche. He explains why men especially struggle with pride and humility, and how pride is, quite literally, the driving force behind so many of humanity’s problems, from wars to parenting struggles. Pride and unhealthy comparison are deadly, and make people unhappy. He encourages us to live a humble life.









TAKEAWAYS





Men particularly base their identities on how well they perform in the workplace





Parents put a lot of pressure on their children to succeed in life, most likely because it makes them look good





When you compare yourself to others, it can make you sad and discontent with your own life





Pride is truly the chief cause of misery in this world









