Paul's Letter To The Corinthians-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 29 2023

In Acts 18, we see the apostle Paul labouring with Priscilla and Aquila, Timothy and Silas, to preach the word and win souls in the seaside city of Corinth. Two books later, we read Paul's first letter he wrote to the Corinthian Church that he has established, a church that was very much in need of a 'tune-up'. Here in 2023, the Church is also quite overdue for a tune-up, and I can't think of any better way to do that than to dive into 1 Corinthians to see what the Lord would have for us there.



"Paul, called to be an apostle of Jesus Christ through the will of God, and Sosthenes our brother, Unto the church of God which is at Corinth, to them that are sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints, with all that in every place call upon the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, both theirs and ours: Grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father, and from the Lord Jesus Christ." 1 Corinthians 1:1-3 (KJB)



On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we travel to the Church at Corinth and open up the letter Paul wrote to them, a letter that contains things we desperately need in our day. I will grant you that maybe the lukewarm Church is too far down the Laodicean highway to be of much good, but for those of us who are Bible believers, there is always a chance to get back on track. On this episode of 'Rightly Dividing', we start in 1 Corinthians and go verse-by-verse through Paul's letter, allowing the preserved words of God to effectually work in those of us who believe. You don't ever have to worry about 'getting back to the Bible' as the Bible is always way ahead of us. Tonight we take advantage of yet another opportunity to catch up.

