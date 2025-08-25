BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨GAZA CRISIS: LATEST UPDATES
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 weeks ago

🚨GAZA CRISIS: LATEST UPDATES (from approx. 12 hours ago)

◻ Powerful explosions resulting from ongoing shelling and airstrikes in the Zaitun and Sabra areas of Gaza City

◻ Israeli forces detonated explosives-laden robots in the Tuffa area east of Gaza City

◻ Heavy artillery shelling is directed at the center and north of Khan Younis

◻ The Israeli army is conducting demolition operations in the Zarka, Jabalia, and Zaitun areas, north and south of Gaza

◻ The Israeli army is using unknown gases during its attacks, and hospitals are receiving patients with symptoms of asphyxiation daily (Al-Shifa Medical Complex)

◻ Three people were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli strike on a house west of Gaza City (Al-Shifa Medical Complex)

◻ Three people were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli strike on a group providing assistance in Deir al-Balah (Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Hospital)

◻ One person was killed, and several others were injured in a shelling attack on a displaced persons' tent in Khan Younis, south of the strip (Gaza Ambulance Service)

