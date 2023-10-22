End-time biblical signs: September 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits
to SOTTMedia. Thank you SOTTMedia for producing videos which point to
the prophecies of Jesus Christ and those of His prophets.
Over
the past decades, we have witnessed a wide range of events and
calamities that point to the return of Jesus Christ (Yeshua), the Son
of the living God and God manifested in the flesh, including extreme
weather events, massive earthquakes, signs in the sun and the moon,
sinkholes, cloudbursts (massive rainfalls), hurricanes, cyclones and
typhoons and massive deaths of animals were witnessed around the
world.
Only
His prophecies have, are and will come to pass, along with those of
His prophets since only He is Truth Please read Matthew 24, Luke
21:11, 25; Hosea 4:3 and Daniel 12:4. These signs are harbingers of
the plagues of God, which will affect those who will take the mark of
the Vatican beast and accordingly, will have rejected Christ as their
Saviour and His holy ten commandments.
More is coming including the current formation of a new world order comprising of a one world government and a one world religion that will see the Vatican and the US join forces to enforce satan’s counterfeit “kingdom” or new world order and the enforcement of Sunday observance, which will be the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). In Bible prophecy, a beast represents a kingdom or nation headed by a ruler (Daniel 7:17, 23).
The
Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says the following
about its mark:
"Sunday
is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and
this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact".
— Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.
The
RFID chip is not the mark of the beast but rather could well be the
technology that will be used to enforce Sunday rest worldwide, which
goes directly against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Most
High (Exodus 20:8-11). If the RFID chip is the mark of the beast,
then who is the beast of that mark?
The
Vatican, which is also home to antichrist, will be using these
natural calamities, under the umbrella of climate change, to enforce
its mark or its papal sabbath of SUNday worldwide, which will spur
God to pour out His plagues on those who will have taken the mark of
the Vatican beast.
Now
is the time to turn to Christ for the salvation of your souls. Turn
to Christ and put your complete faith in Him, flee worldliness and
keep His holy ten commandments through the Holy Spirit, which
represents His divine love and character (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1
John 5:3; Revelation 14:12), and He will deliver you. Only Christ
Jesus (Yeshua) is the Answer!
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington