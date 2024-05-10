BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S1E48, 20240518) Let Them Keep Pushing BTS/SP Video
5 views • 12 months ago

CTP S1E48 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat May 18 2024 and thereafter) at:

http://buzzsprout.com/2210487 )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E48) "Let Them Keep Pushing (Generational Shift Occurring)"

Generation after generation often "is concerned" about the generation/generations following them, and I'm not just talking about "tastes in Music" LOL. "Concerned" about erosion of what was considered "traditional values" our "Culture" and "Societal norms" prior. And yes I joke over and over about "Gen-Y" as in whY are they here? My Friends, just a joke, just a good-natured "jab" (poking fun at the usual lamentations of what the future holds once Younger Generations gain power/control). Beyond that, and to be "serious" the point of this Show is to examine "changes in trends" toward the Left, backing away from lurch ever more toward Fascist dictatorial Statism and wanting to preserve Freedoms/Rights before they are erased forever. Studies are Showing, that many of our Younger people are resisting and rejecting The Leftist indoctrination attempted to be imposed upon them. Is there hope for America's future after all? Major part of this Show topic/discussion.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: Remembering Our Rights and Freedoms Beyond The 4th-Of-July (TLB piece)


Episode related pieces...

- corresponding TLB Article this coming Sat drop TBD

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/remembering-freedoms-rights-beyond-the-4th-of-july/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/remembering-freedoms-rights-part-2/


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- TLB articles: thelibertybeacon.com/?s=Joseph+M+Lenard

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: https://tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(CTP S1E48 Audio: 32m 16s, Sat May 18 2024)


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

Keywords
politicspodcastchristiantrendsshiftpollingsurveygenerationalchristitutionalist
