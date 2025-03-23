Her Spell - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Her Spell" is a dreamy soft rock tune that enchants with its smooth melodies and heartfelt lyrics, portraying a man helplessly captivated by the irresistible magic of a beautiful woman’s love.
🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁
Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969
© Music and Lyrics, Copyright Protected.