Chrystia Freeland Goes To Bill Maher In Desperation | Maverick News

Maverick News Top Stories:





* Starmer Vows Full Support For Ukraine In Emergency Meeting

* Chrystia Freeland Heads To Bill Maher In Desperate Attempt To Shore Up Her Campaign For Liberal Leadership

* Did Zelensky Call J.D. Vance A "B*Tch"?





Please support our independent Journalism by Donating AT:





https://www.freedomreporters.com





Visit our Website at:

https://www.mavericknews.ca