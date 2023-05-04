“We Can Never Forget What They Inflicted on Us”

Now we’re seeing politicians and health bureaucrats trying desperately to rewrite history, trying to convince people that they never advocated for crippling and illiberal lockdowns vaccine mandates school closures. No. It’s not their fault. They just made recommendations anything anyone would be stupid enough to actually follow them or enforce them.

Along with Australia and New Zealand, Canada was right up there for Covid madness. But Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau now claims that’s just disinformation. He says he never insisted that everyone young and old healthy and infirm get vaccinated against Covid. That’s just fake news.

Let’s have a quick look at what Justin is saying now and what he said back then.

Trudeau now: Misinformation and disinformation is carrying people to believe things that are untrue. And vaccinations is a perfect example.

Trudeau then: Any vaccine we distribute to Canadians, will be safe for Canadians.

Trudeau now: There are people who’ve probably gotten very sick from vaccinations.

Trudeau then: To every vaccine that is improved is safe for Canadians….is uncompromising.

Trudeau now: Well, individuals are allowed to make their own choices. There may be all sorts of different reasons why someone is hesitant to get vaccinated.

Trudeau then: There’s no more excuses to not get your shot.

Trudeau now: And therefore, while not forcing anyone to get vaccinated….

Trudeau then: Enforcement measures in place will make sure that everyone is vaccinated.

Trudeau now: But I chose to make sure that all the incentives….

Trudeau then: Travelers across the country need to be fully vaccinated people coming into the country need to be fully vaccinated…

Trudeau now: Were there….

Trudeau then: Don’t get to work in a public service. Don’t get to go to movie theaters, or gyms or restaurants.

Panahi: That compilation courtesy of Milk bar TV. But Trudeau is not alone. This week we saw Anthony Fauci, the man responsible for so much of the dysfunction surrounding our Covid response, well, he now claims the heavy handed response was not he’s doing.

Speaking to the New York Times, he tried to absolve himself of all responsibility. “Show me a school that I shut down,” he said. “Show me a factory that I shut down. Never. I never did.”

These people, my goodness. We can never forget what they inflicted on us, and there must be a reckoning for all the politicians and public health officials for the insane overreach, the inhumane policies inflicted on free people in the name of safety. They cannot be allowed to dodge responsibility.