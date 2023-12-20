‘Priceless publicity’: Legal cases handing Donald Trump votes ‘on a platter’

Sky News host Caleb Bond has slammed the “absurd” decision of the Colorado Supreme Court to disqualify former president Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot. His disqualification is related to the January 6 Capital Hill riots. Mr Bond claimed every legal case against the former president is handing him votes “on a platter”. “It proves what he has said all along which is that he wants to drain the swamp and the establishment will do everything to stop him,” he said. “Every single one of these cases is priceless publicity for Trump. It emboldens his supporters and his cause. “They're literally handing him votes on a platter.”







