Anna Perez: What About the Whites?
Leona Wind
Published 2 months ago

How They Stole Political Power From the Nation’s Majority. Joe Biden is reportedly planning a speech where he will talk about the “problem” of “white supremacy” in America. Beyond white supremacy being a myth, it is a tool used to keep Whites from acting and voting in their best interest, which is a right they are entitled to. And it’s not just unfair, it’s destroying the country.

trump alex jones russia vaccine biden putin depopulation fauci moderna pfizer klaus schwab anna perez

