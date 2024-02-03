The most important video on Ukraine Prof. John Mearsheimer (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel John Anderson at:-

https://youtu.be/emD1cN2xEz4?si=WeGyZOYhg72tcFCJ

10 Jan 2024

John speaks with Prof. John Mearsheimer about the future of the Ukraine war.





See the Full Interview Here:

Ukraine, Taiwan and The True Cause of War | John Mearsheimer



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huDriv7IAa0





John J. Mearsheimer is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, where he has taught since 1982. He graduated from West Point in 1970 and then served five years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He then started graduate school in political science at Cornell University in 1975. He received his Ph.D. in 1980. He spent the 1979-1980 academic year as a research fellow at the Brookings Institution, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University’s Centre for International Affairs from 1980 to 1982. During the 1998-1999 academic year, he was the Whitney H. Shepardson Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.





His recent and most notable works include, "The Tragedy of Great Power Politics" (2001), "The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy" (2007), and "Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities" (2018).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Conversations feature John Anderson, former Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, interviewing the world's foremost thought leaders about today's pressing social, cultural and political issues.





John believes proper, robust dialogue is necessary if we are to maintain our social strength and cohesion. As he puts it; "You cannot get good public policy out of a bad public debate."





If you value this discussion and want to see more like it, make sure you subscribe to the channel here:





/ @johnandersonconversations





And stay right up to date with all the conversations by subscribing to the newsletter here: https://johnanderson.net.au/contact/





Follow John on X(Twitter):





https://twitter.com/JohnAndersonAC

Follow John on Facebook:





https://www.facebook.com/johnandersonac

Follow John on Instagram:





https://www.instagram.com/johnandersonac/

Support the channel: https://johnanderson.net.au/support/

Website: https://johnanderson.net.au/

Podcast: https://johnanderson.net.au/podcasts/

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

John Mearsheimer Socials

X(Twitter):

https://twitter.com/MearsheimerJ





Website: https://www.mearsheimer.com/



