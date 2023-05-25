BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Yves Gilbert—Offering Moral Choice to Voters!
44 views • 05/25/2023

May 25, 2023: I’m very pleased to have with me this week my good friend and colleague, Yves Gilbert. Yves is contesting the federal by-election in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount (QC). He brings a passion to his calling and a deep faith to the battle. He’s also a lot of fun to be around! Next week I hope to be interviewing our candidate in Oxford (ON), Mr. John Markus.

To learn more about Yves and his campaign, visit:

https://www.chp.ca/yves-gilbert-2023

You can also find info and contacts for John Markus at:

https://www.chp.ca/john-markus


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

freedomelectionfamilylifefederalparliamentcanadachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorvotingcandidatesoxfordpollingmembercdnpolichpcanadachp talksyves gilbertjohn markusbyelectionnotre dame de grace westmount
