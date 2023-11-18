An unholy alliance: the Vatican’s pope & Hitler (2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A combination of two videos showing how the Vatican was complicit in allowing Hitler to kill millions of people.
Why on earth would a pope deal with such an evil man?
Hitler was raised as a Catholic who admired the structure of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church. He stated the following: "There has never been anything more grandiose on the earth than the hierarchical organization of the Catholic Church. I transferred much of this organization into my own party." - Adolf Hitler - (The Nazi Persecution of the Churches" by J.S. Conway - Pgs. 25, 26 & 162)
The Vatican is the first beast or kingdom or nation in Revelation 13:1-10. It’s an extremely evil nation or beast which receives its power and authority from the dragon in Revelation 13:2. The dragon is none other than satan in Revelation 12:9.
Her church, which is the great whore in Revelation 17 and 18, is the homo and pedo-led, child abusing, Mary worshiping Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which has killed over 50 millions Christians during the dark and middle ages as was prophesied in Daniel 7:25, Revelation 13:5-7 and Revelation 17:6.
A second martyrdom of Christians at the hands of the Vatican beast is soon to happen according to Revelation 20:4 as part of satan’s Vatican new world order in which the ten kings of the earth will give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy (Revelation 17:12).
And then Christ will absolutely destroy them (Revelation 17:14; Revelation 18:8-9).
To all Catholics, please obey God the Father Who is in heaven and COME OUT of your church as per Revelation 18:4-5...and turn to the true Christ of the Bible.
