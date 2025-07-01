Missile Eerily Lights up Sky: Israel intercepts Yemen’s missile mid-air

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli air defense intercepting Yemeni missile - tonight, a few hours ago
Onlookers stunned by the display, Eerie BLUE burst lights up sky
Unverified Inews18 footage. Thumbnail as seen from Jerusalem.
Adding; Christian Zionist Ambassador to Israel Huckabee casually on social media comment, floats B2 BOMBER strike on Yemen - the following:
‘Maybe those B2 bombers need to visit Yemen’