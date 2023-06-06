RFK JR at the BORDER: In 3 yrs, a total of 7 million people have crossed our border illegally.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK JR at the BORDER in Yuma AZ: In 3 yrs, a total of 7 million people have crossed our border illegally.A humanitarian crises, says RFK.
At 2 am this morning, I visited the border outside of Yuma, Arizona where thousands of migrants are crossing the border each week. You have to see it with your own eyes.
source:
https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1666193699187875851?s=20