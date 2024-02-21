BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaza is a Cemetery City - Al-Shifa Hospital turning into a Mass Grave - says, weary, young Medical Student
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
47 views • 02/21/2024

CEMETERY HOSPITAL IN A CEMETERY CITY -  Weary young medical student Ezz from Gaza pans his phone's camera @ 00:25 in video above to show bleak sight of Al-Shifa Hospital turning into a mass grave that's expanding as result of Israeli bombardment and siege on hospitals.

Today's the 136 day of aggression and I'm still alive, have you ever imagined everything around you turning into a cemetery, well Gaza right now is just that, a cemetery city. It's not a nightmare, it's a reality and you're all witness to it - Ezz.

More than 29,000 killed since start of latest and one of the most brutal genocides against Palestinians by Israel, turning Gaza into an uninhabitable, starved, devastated city.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
