BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ribbon Mic vs Radio Shack SM58 Rip Off - Same Amp
Vector Visions
Vector Visions
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 3 months ago

Used the same amp for bass and guitar tracks.

Hard Left Guitar Fat Head Ribbon Mic
Hard Right Guitar Radio Shack Mic
Hard Left Bass Guitar Fat Head Ribbon Mic
Hard Right Bass Guitar Radio Shack Mic

Roland T8 Drum Machine
Alesis Nitro Mesh Accents
Fender Bass
Schecter Guitar
Fender Mustang 1 Amp

Keywords
guitarbassfenderschecterribbon micradio shacksm58made in mexico
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy