Easter Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Disrupted by Pro-Palestine Protesters: A group of protesters advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza disrupted a solemn Easter Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Saturday evening.
The demonstrators, who earlier had assembled in Times Square for a pro-Palestine rally, entered the iconic church during the Easter Vigil service, chanting “Free, free Palestine” during the liturgy.
The incident occurred during the second reading of the service, as thousands of worshippers gathered to observe one of the most important celebrations in the Christian calendar. Eyewitnesses described a sudden interruption when a small group of individuals began to chant loudly.
The protesters were identified as affiliates of Extinction Rebellion NYC’s Palestinian Solidarity group, The New York Post reported.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/03/easter-mass-st-patricks-cathedral-disrupted-pro-palestine/