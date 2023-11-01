OUR LADY OF LOURDES APPEARED in the Skies, Above Her Grotto. Witnessed by a Filipino Priest

Juana Pray





Oct 23, 2023 PHILIPPINES

Our Lady of Lourdes Appeared above the Grotto in France and witnessed by Fr. Richard Lagos, a Filipino Parish Priest and Shrine Rector of the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PARISH Shrine of the Holy Face of Jesus in Nampicuan, NUeva Ecija, Philippines.





Fr. Richard's Message:

We are here in Lourdes, France since yesterday. We had Mass at the Basilica yesterday and joined the rosary procession last night. This morning I wanted to go early to the grotto but I felt so lazy to get up as it was very cold. But I pushed myself, washed my face and prepared to go. I reached the grotto before 7am and it was still dark. A group of French pilgrims were celebrating Mass when I arrived. I prayed the Holy Rosary at the back, about ten meters away from the last pew. From that position I had the best view of the grotto with Our Lady dazzling in white because of the spot light that touches the image. As I was praying the rosary I told Our Lady, that I am here, am her priest begging and asking for her intercession. I asked for five gifts as I prayed the five joyful mysteries of the rosary. As I gazed upon her image, it seemed to me that she turned alive and was moving. But I was skeptical, as always. The grotto radiated light that I cannot explain. However, I finished praying the rosary when the Mass also ended. I tried to get nearer the grotto and prayed, sat down in silence and looked at the image of Our Lady with such affection and amazement. I prayed for all the intentions I carried with me at the onset of this pilgrimage. After praying, i decided to go back to the hotel for breakfast. It was 7:33am already but still dark. I passed by at the square of the Basilica where the image of Our Lady in a high pedestal is found. I took a photo of her. I also found some pilgrims there, a couple and then another woman who seemed to be from Korea. Then the woman with her husband pointed to me the sky saying “Look! Look! Can you see it?” When I looked up, I was so amazed with what I saw. It was a kind of unexplainable phenomenon that lasted for several minutes. I told her, “Yes! I can see it clearly!” I was deeply amazed, moved and surprised. I took some photos and tried to capture what I saw. I got the image so clearly while the others who saw it cannot perfectly capture it. When I realized that I had no photo of the image with me, I asked the woman a favor if she can take a photo of the phenomenon with me. But suddenly the image was gone. Then few seconds later, the woman shouted again, “There she comes again!” I turned my eyes up again and saw her. Then I asked another pilgrim who just came and asked to take photo of the image with me. Whatever is the message of Our Lady is, I believe she assures us of her love and protection, that she is always with us despite and inspite of everything. This is not an apparition; this phenomenon might have a scientific or even natural explanation. But as for me, a pilgrim and a priest who have a lot of things in my heart as I do this pilgrimage, wanted a personal renewal. I only wanted to renew my commitment to Jesus as His priest through Our Blessed Mother. With or without this phenomenon, being at the Grotto where Our Lady appeared to St. Bernadette is for me an assurance of God's love for me. I am a sinner too, not worthy, am not always faithful...but God indeed is faithful. He loves us. Our Mother Mary loves us. So please do not be afraid to love Mary so much for we cannot come to love her as Jesus did. Sancta Maria, Mater Dei, ora pro nobis!!!





God comes to tell us that he loves us – this is the heart of the Message of Lourdes, and he loves us as we are with all our successes but also with all our wounds, our weaknesses and our limitations.

Aleteia - published on 02/11/15





'Con't:

At the second statement of the Virgin Mary: “Would you do me the kindness of coming here for 15 days?” Bernadette was overwhelmed. It was the first time that anyone had addressed her in a formal way. Bernadette describes these words by saying that the Virgin looked at her “as one person looks at another person.” Human beings, created in the image and likeness of God, are persons. Bernadette felt that she was also respected and loved, she also had the experience of being a person. We are all worthy of our dignity in the eyes of God. Because each of us is loved by God.





“I do not promise to make you happy in this world but in the other.”





