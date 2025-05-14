What Do Prostitutes and Escorts Talk About with Their Clients? A Real Client Review!

If you’ve ever been curious about what an escort and their client talk about during a session, I’m here to share my honest review. In this video, I walk you through my experience on Bedpage, where I learned that these sessions aren’t just about the physical—it’s about establishing trust and having a real conversation. From hobbies to personal goals, we had open discussions that made the whole experience comfortable and enjoyable. I’ll break down how communication with an escort goes beyond just the physical side, focusing on mutual respect, boundaries, and the importance of understanding one another. If you're looking for a genuine, respectful connection, Bedpage offers a great space to explore that. If you're curious or have questions about what to expect, watch the video to hear a real client’s perspective!