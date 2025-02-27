Should Ohio Abolish Abortion? w/ Nicholas Kallis from End Abortion Ohio

Today we are joined by Nicholas Kallis from End Abortion Ohio. This organization describes itself as being distinctively Christian and committed to working towards the legal abolition of abortion in Ohio. They believe legislation that is consistent with the Biblical standards of justice, morality, and righteousness. We believe that bills which regulate murder and do not abolish it are dishonoring to God. Find out how the pro-life movement fights against the abortion abolitionists, why the overturning of Roe v. Wade wasn’t the victory that anti-abortion advocates think it is. Nicholas also discusses the Abolition of Abortion in Ohio Act that his organization is trying to get introduced this year. So stay tuned and find out why End Abortion Ohio believes you should “love your pre-born neighbor as yourself.”













