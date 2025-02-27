BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Should Ohio Abolish Abortion? w/ Nicholas Kallis from End Abortion Ohio
Today we are joined by Nicholas Kallis from End Abortion Ohio. This organization describes itself as being distinctively Christian and committed to working towards the legal abolition of abortion in Ohio. They believe legislation that is consistent with the Biblical standards of justice, morality, and righteousness. We believe that bills which regulate murder and do not abolish it are dishonoring to God. Find out how the pro-life movement fights against the abortion abolitionists, why the overturning of Roe v. Wade wasn’t the victory that anti-abortion advocates think it is. Nicholas also discusses the Abolition of Abortion in Ohio Act that his organization is trying to get introduced this year. So stay tuned and find out why End Abortion Ohio believes you should “love your pre-born neighbor as yourself.”




***


Stay up to date with End Abortion Ohio!


Website: https://endabortionohio.com/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093853534314


Twitter: https://x.com/EndAbortionOH?s=20


***


You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.


Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.


Background Music Credit:


Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds

