CDC ISSUES NEW “CHESTFEEDING” GUIDANCE

As new CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen takes the helm of the agency, the topic of ‘chestfeeding’ has hit the media as guidelines from the CDC now recommend off-label use of drugs to enable men to breastfeed.





CORRECTION:

In the 2018 case study text referenced during the show, "The patient's first follow-up visit occurred at 1 month. On physical examination, she was able to express droplets of milk. The domperidone dose was increased to 20 mg po qid". Jefferey stated that 'po qid' was three times per day when the correct way that dosage is interpreted is actually four times per day.



