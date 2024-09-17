© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Hezbollah’s encrypted pager devices began simultaneously, exploding across Lebanon'
286 views • 8 months ago
IMPORTANT This is a developing story, and all information is preliminary, with numbers and info subject to change. Roughly an hour ago, Hezbollah’s encrypted pager devices began simultaneously, exploding across Lebanon, including in Damascus. Initial reports from Lebanon estimate around 1,000+ casualties so far. Hezbollah has instructed all its militants to immediately discard their pagers, calling this the most significant security breach they’ve ever encountered. Iran's Mehr news agency reports that Mojtaba Amani, Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, was injured when a pager exploded.
