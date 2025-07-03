BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Let's have a very serious conversation about very real business and marketshare Jobs & University Level Education!
80 views • 2 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/


https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1434841123003473#d1e1601


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hETG3dB0_Rs


Kitsune

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urt2XfKQ0EA


Autonomous Biochemical Sensing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9s0Q5LHOlc


Neuralink Reveals New BLINDSIGHT Human Trials!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWD55guu0So


NEW AI Models: Hierarchical Reasoning Models (HRM)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlSLAnPA5vM


Japan’s Quantum Internet Revolution: Why This Changes Everything

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PioN-CpOP0


Fei-Fei Li: Spatial Intelligence is the Next Frontier in AI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-kPqsJycsc


Ilya Sutskever's SHOCKING Superintelligence Warning "extremely unpredictable and unimaginable"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njxlvPQ5h7w


The woman is a mutant with superpowers and they don't realize the danger

Spatial intelligence refers to the ability to visualize, mentally manipulate, and understand spatial relationships, encompassing skills like navigation, pattern recognition, and the ability to perceive and interpret visual information in three-dimensional space. It's a key cognitive ability that allows individuals to understand how objects and spaces relate to each other, and it's crucial for various tasks, from everyday activities to professional fields.

spatial intelligence for human centered ai

Photon-based encryption, also known as quantum key distribution (QKD), utilizes the principles of quantum mechanics to create unbreakable encryption keys for secure communication. It leverages the properties of photons, like their polarization, to transmit and secure encryption keys. Any attempt to intercept or eavesdrop on these photons will inevitably alter their state, alerting the communicating parties to the intrusion.

A neuronal network, also known as a neural network, is a system of interconnected units (neurons) that transmit signals to each other. These networks can be biological, like those found in the nervous systems of living organisms, or artificial, designed to mimic the structure and function of biological neural networks for machine learning purposes

biomimetics

A connectome is a comprehensive map of neural connections in the brain, essentially a "wiring diagram" of the nervous system. It details the connections between neurons and/or brain regions, revealing how different parts of the brain are structurally and functionally linked.


