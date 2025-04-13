UK: Apparently, it's a hate crime to ask someone to speak English or even more 'clearly.'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Speaking ENGLISH in Britain is a HATE CRIME now?
Looks like the UK has reached a new low. Apparently, it's a hate crime now to ask someone to speak English or even more 'clearly.'
"You've alleged to say, speak English? Or what was that? Speak clearly? [...] Potentially someone could perceive that as a hate crime," one police officer warned.
The language police are out and about