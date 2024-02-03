Quo Vadis





In this video we share The Warning and Her Modern Prophets.





One of the most famous saints that had received messages in regards to the coming warning for the world was Saint Faustina.





In the 1920s, Jesus said the following to her: "Write down these words, My daughter.





Speak to the world about My Mercy; let all mankind recognize My unfathomable Mercy.





It is a sign for the end times; after it , will come the day of justice. While there is still time, let them have recourse to the fount of My Mercy; let them profit from the Blood and water which gushed forth for them.





Before I come as the just one, I first open wide the gates of My Mercy.





He who does not pass through the gates of My Mercy must pass through the gates of justice.





Before I come as the just judge, I am coming first as the King of Mercy.





Before the day of justice arrives, there will be given to people a sign in the heavens of this sort:





All light in the heavens will be extinguished, and there will be a great darkness over the whole earth.





Then the sign of the cross will be seen in the sky, and from the openings where the hands and the feet of the Savior were nailed will come forth great lights which will light up the earth for a period of time. This will take place shortly before the last day."





Venezuelan Seer Maria Esperanza had also referred to the warning numerous times: “The consciences of this beloved people must be violently shaken so that they may ‘put their house in order’…





A great moment is approaching, a great day of light… it is the hour of decision for mankind.”





But, possibly the most famous words of warning about the coming Illumination was given to 4 little children in the rugged little village of Garabandal.





Conchita wrote in a letter on January 1, 1965: "Our Lady said that a warning would be given to the entire world before the miracle in order that the world might amend itself.





It will come directly from God and be visible throughout the entire world."





Conchita wrote on June 2, 1965: "The warning, like the chastisement, is a fearful thing for the good as well as the wicked.





It will draw the good closer to God and warn the wicked that the end of times is coming.





These are the last warnings."





Conchita explained that the warning is a purification to prepare us for the miracle.





She believes that after they occur, we will be near the end of times.





Each person on earth will have an interior experience of how he or she stands in the light of God's Justice."





Jacinta had said: "The warning is something that is first seen in the air, everywhere in the world and immediately is transmitted into the interior of our souls.





It will last for a very little time, but it will seem a very long time because of its effect within us. It will be for the good of our souls, in order to see in ourselves our conscience... the good that we have failed to do, and the bad that we have done.





Then we will feel a great love towards our heavenly Parents and ask forgiveness for all our offenses.





The warning is for everybody because God wants our salvation.





The warning is for us to draw closer to Him and to increase our faith.





Therefore, one should prepare for that day, but not await it with fear.





God does not send things for the sake of fear but rather with justice and love.





He does it for the good of all His children so they might enjoy eternal happiness and not be lost."





October 22, 1965: In reply to a Spanish woman’s question whether the warning might be a comet that was approaching the earth, Conchita said: "I don't know what a comet is.





If it is something that depends on man's will, I answer--no.





If it is something that God will do, it is quite possible."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9VQAOEIPVc