The Spiritual Maturity of Uriah

2Thess lesson #130; Looking at King David's carnality as seen in 2Samuel 11, we can note the integrity and maturity of Uriah the victim. Believers can face self-induced misery followed by divine discipline, when they kick against the plan of GOD. Apathy is the beginning of many failures inside the plan of GOD.