Axe & Sledge All New JST WRK Energy Drink Review ⚡

Axe & Sledge has an All New Energy Drink called JST WRK dropping soon. JST WRK features 200mg of Caffeine along with electrolytes and comes in some of Axe & Sledge's most popular flavors, Shark Bite, Blue ICEE, Red ICEE and an all new Glacier flavor. In todays video we do a taste test and review of Axe & Sledge's All New JST WRK Energy Drink. Coming March 14, we'll update this video with a link to purchase once it lands at our warehouse!