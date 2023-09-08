X22 REPORT Ep 3158b - All Roads Lead To Obama, Renegade, [DS] Will Be Brought To Justice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3158b - Sept. 7, 2023
All Roads Lead To Obama, Renegade, [DS] Will Be Brought To Justice
The [DS] is now ready to change things up, this is going exactly the way the patriots want. The change of batter is on deck and the patriots are ready to expose the truth. All roads lead to [BO].
The information is going to be dripped out and the fake news will either ignore it and when they can't the platforms will be shutdown to hide the truth. In the end the [DS] will be brought to justice.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
