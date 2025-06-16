Virtua Fighter 4 (2002, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Virtua Fighter 4 is a beat'em up and one-on-one fighting game developed and published by Sega. It was also released in the arcades.
Virtua Fighter 4 in its original version (updated Virtua Fighter 4 - Evolution and Virtua Fighter 4 - Final Tuned were released later) features 13 playable characters. Two new characters are introduced, but one character was removed compared to the roster of Virtua Fighter 3tb.