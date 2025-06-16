BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Virtua Fighter 4 (2002, Playstation)
19 views • 3 months ago

Virtua Fighter 4 is a beat'em up and one-on-one fighting game developed and published by Sega. It was also released in the arcades.

Virtua Fighter 4 in its original version (updated Virtua Fighter 4 - Evolution and Virtua Fighter 4 - Final Tuned were released later) features 13 playable characters. Two new characters are introduced, but one character was removed compared to the roster of Virtua Fighter 3tb.

Keywords
segaplaystation 2beatemupfighting gamevirtua fighter
