241 views • 5 months ago

Turning a cargo plane into a bomber

A video of tests of the small-sized cruise missile Black Arrow by Leidos company, which took place in November 2024, has appeared online. The customer for the product was the US Special Operations Command and the US Air Force Special Operations Command.

The key feature was that the carrier was a C-130 transport aircraft - the munitions were literally dropped from the cargo ramp. The range of the Black Arrow is more than 300 km with a weight of 100 kg.

At the same time, missile drop systems can be installed on other aircraft with ramps, turning them into carriers of high-precision long-range weapons, increasing the firepower in addition to combat aircraft.

📌Such developments are an extremely promising direction, especially in terms of mobilization capabilities, allowing you to quickly obtain ersatz bombers even from civilian transports.

❗️Such trends must at least be taken into account. Although our situation is aggravated by the deplorable state of the actual fleet of transport aircraft, where the An-12 and An-26 are living out their last days, and there is actually no replacement for them.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

black arrow leidos company
