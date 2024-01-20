Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Navy Seal Vet Michael Jaco: We The People Are Going To Take Our Border Back! Are You Ready Or Do You Want To Wait For The Govt To Do It?
channel image
StayingAwake
181 Subscribers
105 views
Published a month ago
Keywords
navy seal vet michael jacowe the people are going to take our border back are you readyor do you want to wait for the govt to do it

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket