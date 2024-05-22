Ohio's New School Policies: Cell Phones and Religious Instruction

From political strategies to WWII tales, we've got it all covered!





**Key Takeaways:**





**Political Savvy:** We dissect Donald Trump's strategic positioning on abortion and other hot-button issues, and explore how early voting trends in Pennsylvania could shape the political landscape.





**Education Policies:** Dive into the implications of Ohio's new House Bills on cell phone usage and religious instruction in schools, and what it means for the balance between First Amendment rights and local control.





** Family & Society:** Unpack the importance of traditional family structures on child development, and how parental involvement in adult children's lives can impact independence and competence.





Don't miss out on this insightful discussion! Listen now and stay informed with Common Sense Ohio.





Common Sense Moments





15:23 First Amendment protects freedom of religion, conflicts.

17:49 Debate over teaching creationism and evolution in schools.

23:12 Book on societal impact and single mother households.

34:40 Review conditions before taking legal action.

39:21 Biden claims executive privilege in deposition tapes.

46:53 Trump takes moderate stance on abortion.

52:26 Brad Smith, a law professor and former head of the Federal Elections Commission, may be a witness in the Alvin Bragg case.

55:06 Heritage Foundation finds biased voter registration tactics.

01:01:50 Debate on Facebook about diversity and racism.

01:06:58 Civil war in New Caledonia sparks chaos.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/





CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.