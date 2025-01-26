BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Give the American people back their cures!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
119 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

All we need to do is get Kennedy confirmed and let Trump and Kennedy clean house and give the American people back their cures for 100 bucks a month. How would you like that? No more insurance, no more corruption, no more Kaiser fraud. We have Kaiser in Northern California, absolute fraud on medical records where they injected the child without their permission at birth. Oh, by the way, HIV, every hepatitis B vaccine is HIV. The deadliest ones were the 1990s because they got XMRVs too. It’s all in our books. Bobby wrote it. It's been out there, and that's why they went after point by point.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/24/2025

The FormerFeds Focus: https://rumble.com/v6d7zeg-the-formerfeds-focus-dr-judy-mikovits-john-beaudoin-michael-hamilton-and-de.html

Uncensored Books; https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthtrumpnewstruthkennedycuresmikovits
