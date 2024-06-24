06/24/24 Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's talk about:
BRICS+ Economic and geopolitical influence of BRICS nations.
Prepping Discussion on why preparing in advance is crucial.
Fed's To The States Kicking the Can Down The Road
Link to look into.
https://www.youtube.com/@judgingfreedom
https://www.youtube.com/@TheDuran
https://www.youtube.com/@lexfridman
https://www.youtube.com/@AlexChristoforou
https://www.youtube.com/@AlexMercouris
https://www.youtube.com/@DanielDavisDeepDive
https://www.youtube.com/@CyrusJanssen
prepper guy, nutrition, current events, SHTF, teotwawki, BRICs