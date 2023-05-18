5/18/2023 -- Very Large M7.7 (M8.0) Earthquake strikes West Pacific -- Tsunami Threat Warning issued

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An extremely large earthquake M7.7 - M8.0 struck the West Pacific next to New Caledonia (West of Fiji). This was forecast to occur, and multiple warnings were issued over the past several days for this event to transpire.
They should lift the Tsunami warning soon hopefully! https://www.tsunami.gov
Check the buoys here: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
Multiple warnings were issued this week for a very large earthquake to strike this location. See the warnings on my channel issued starting May 15, 2023 https://www.youtube.com/@dutchsinse/v...
May 15, 2023 here:
https://youtu.be/wC89Gqrcg4g
May 17 into 18, 2023 here:
https://youtu.be/KkSAFzK1VFI
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos