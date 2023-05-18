BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5/18/2023 -- Very Large M7.7 (M8.0) Earthquake strikes West Pacific -- Tsunami Threat Warning issued
199 views • 05/19/2023

An extremely large earthquake M7.7 - M8.0 struck the West Pacific next to New Caledonia (West of Fiji). This was forecast to occur, and multiple warnings were issued over the past several days for this event to transpire.


They should lift the Tsunami warning soon hopefully! https://www.tsunami.gov

Check the buoys here: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/


Multiple warnings were issued this week for a very large earthquake to strike this location. See the warnings on my channel issued starting May 15, 2023 https://www.youtube.com/@dutchsinse/v...


May 15, 2023 here:

https://youtu.be/wC89Gqrcg4g

May 17 into 18, 2023 here:

https://youtu.be/KkSAFzK1VFI


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

chemtrails, prepping, survival, weather warfare, earthquakes, geo-engineering, wind turbines, fault lines, volcanoes, hot spots, seismic activity, oil wells, high tension power lines, earth tremors, frack wells, pump jacks, gas pipelines
