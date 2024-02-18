UK Pilots UAP reporting website

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another new reporting site for aircrew and aviation industry, pilots and related aircrew, is The UK Pilots Reporting UAP website. Dave Hodrien of ICER (International coalition for Extra-terrestrial Research, and Birmingham Ufo Group, explains this new reporting site, for the UK-British Isles, in the second of a two part BASES NEWS highlighting these two new reporting, sites. The other being Benjamin Fulford's site, with a new Space Force UAP reporting feature, at his website (Explained by Ben Emlyn Jones) These two Bases News specials are available for the YouTube - Rumble-Bitchute and Brighteon sites) The Bases Project is developing BasesTV.com for a better way to access its media, which is a subscription based service