Sheriff Mat King & FBI - Dave Allison

Dave Allison, life long resident of St. Clair County, sits down with Eileen to give his analysis of the Sheriff's race between Sheriff Matt King and Yale Police Chief Warren Head. He attended the GOP Candidate Forum last week at the Victory Center in Kimball and sized them both up from the way they dressed, introduced themselves and their integrity.





