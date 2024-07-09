BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sheriff Mat King & FBI - Dave Allison
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
8 views • 10 months ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Dave Allison, life long resident of St. Clair County, sits down with Eileen to give his analysis of the Sheriff's race between Sheriff Matt King and Yale Police Chief Warren Head.  He attended the GOP Candidate Forum last week at the Victory Center in Kimball and sized them both up from the way they dressed, introduced themselves and their integrity.


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

politicselectionpolicesheriff
