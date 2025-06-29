THE YIDS GOT EASY BAKED 🧑‍🍳 IN THEIR OWN MELTING POT❗

Aiden Hunter - https://t.co/ixyiEdBaG0 The jew had a plan: turn America into a "diverse" multi-racial hellscape, and the races will be too busy fighting each other to oppose jewish tyranny. That plan was an abject failure.





Today in America, Whites, Asians, Blacks, and Browns are all saying: "The jew is the problem!"





The reason is that the jew has never been liked by any racial community. Each race is instinctively repulsed by the behavior and presence of the jew.





Dumping all races into the same area does not make that go away; on the contrary, it makes opposition to the jew more decentralized and spontaneous, as opposition to the jew becomes "diversified" across a broad spectrum of racial temperaments that are impossible to predict or contain. It is not going well for the jew!





https://x.com/tonyrigatonee/status/1938615198925169107/video/1





Source: https://x.com/AidenHunterX/status/1938698880864166011





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9yttwy