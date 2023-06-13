BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PROOF THAT BIGFOOT IS REAL AND OUR GOVERNMENT KNOWS IT!! #sasquatch #bigfoot #RFB
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
434 views • 06/13/2023

In this video I will show video proof, as well as Military documents on Sasquatch. They are well aware of the existence of Bigfoot and have known for decades or more.@00:00 START

@00:57 INTRO

@01:55 SKIP INTRO

@02:18 PROLOGUE AND BIG ANNOUNCEMENT

@05:46 TEN FT TALL BEINGS REPORTED BY MSM

@07:52 BIGFOOT/SASQUATCH

@09:42 PATTERSON GIMLAN

@10:22 M.K. DAVIS BREAKS DOWN NEW PATTY STILL FRAME

@12:55 MISSISSIPPI SKUNK APE

@15:50 FLORIDA NO "TAKING" SWAMP/SKUNK APE LAW

@19:00 US ARMY WRITES OUT HOW TO DEAL WITH A SASQUATCH


MK DAVIS YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

Patterson Film...Is the Genie Out of the Bottle?

https://youtu.be/kBawDTT34uU

FLORIDA HUNTING LAWS AND REGS

http://npshistory.com/brochures/nwr/lower-suwannee-hunting-2020.pdf

US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS

https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/1975-environmental-atlas-washington-sasquatch-bigfoot-references/

theblackvault

https://documents2.theblackvault.com/documents/usace/Washington1975Atlas-Sasquatch.pdf

NEWS CLAIMING 10 FT TALL ALIENS

https://youtu.be/kTVfstiRpFc

WHISTLEBLOWER UFO HAVE BEEN RECOVERED

https://youtu.be/e189sJymxjo

BIGFOOT PLAYLIST

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0n_SOOzeLw1bTIHWxMVA3YaJBVYdImgp


#BIGFOOT #SASQUATCH #ALIENS #10FTTALL #JAILBREAKOVERLANDER

BIGFOOT NEWS ARTICLES COMPILED

ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SASQUATCH INFO https://www.amazon.com/BIGFOOT-Newspa...

https://www.amazon.com/BIGFOOT-Newspaper-Articles-Cryptid-Chronicles/dp/B09HRW82YR/ref=sr_1_6?crid=1OB5RMNJQHS1E&keywords=BIGFOOT+AUBREY&qid=1686620051&sprefix=bigfoot+aubrey+%2Caps%2C80&sr=8-6


JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos

preppingsurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorscampingwildlifefamineowlsoff roadbushcraftbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving
