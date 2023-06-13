PROOF THAT BIGFOOT IS REAL AND OUR GOVERNMENT KNOWS IT!! #sasquatch #bigfoot #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I will show video proof, as well as Military documents on Sasquatch. They are well aware of the existence of Bigfoot and have known for decades or more.@00:00 START
@00:57 INTRO
@01:55 SKIP INTRO
@02:18 PROLOGUE AND BIG ANNOUNCEMENT
@05:46 TEN FT TALL BEINGS REPORTED BY MSM
@07:52 BIGFOOT/SASQUATCH
@09:42 PATTERSON GIMLAN
@10:22 M.K. DAVIS BREAKS DOWN NEW PATTY STILL FRAME
@12:55 MISSISSIPPI SKUNK APE
@15:50 FLORIDA NO "TAKING" SWAMP/SKUNK APE LAW
@19:00 US ARMY WRITES OUT HOW TO DEAL WITH A SASQUATCH
WHISTLEBLOWER UFO HAVE BEEN RECOVERED
https://youtu.be/e189sJymxjo
