China & Russia Plan New World Order Amid Israel Hamas War. Putin's Nuclear Briefcase. Belt & Road

With Putin by His Side, Xi Outlines His Vision of a New World Order. China’s close ties with Russia in countering American dominance point to a geopolitical rift that could shape the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The leaders of China and Russia hailed each other as “old” and “dear” friends. They took swipes at the United States and depicted themselves as building a “fairer, multipolar world.” And they marveled at their countries’ “deepening” trust.





China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, used a Beijing-led conference of leaders from mostly developing countries on Wednesday to showcase his ambitions to reshape the global order, as the world grapples with a war in Ukraine and a crisis in Gaza. He cast his country as an alternative to the leadership of the United States. And he gave a prominent role to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, underscoring how central their relationship is to Mr. Xi’s vision.





The event, the Belt and Road Forum, is centered on China’s signature foreign policy initiative, which aims to expand Beijing’s influence abroad with infrastructure projects. Mr. Putin was treated as the guest of honor and often pictured by Mr. Xi’s side. The two leaders also met for three hours in Beijing on Wednesday.





Putin spotted in China with nuclear briefcase nearby in rare footage: report

The nuclear briefcase remains with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he travels but is rarely seen in public





Russia’s Putin speaks at China’s Belt and Road forum in rare international appearance. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Belt and Road idea “folds logically within multilateral efforts” to increase global cooperation.









As China strengthens ties with Russia, the Israel-Hamas war deepens their divide with the U.S. While President Joe Biden has emphasized U.S. support for Israel, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have taken a different approach. As fears grow of a wider conflict in the Middle East, the war between Israel and Hamas appears to be deepening the divide between the United States and its allies on one side and China and its partner Russia on the other.





The divide has been apparent this week at the United Nations Security Council, where efforts to pass a resolution in response to the conflict were stymied by disagreements among members including the United States, Russia and China, all of whom wield vetoes.





As of Saturday, the conflict has killed more than 4,000 people in the Gaza Strip and 1,400 people in Israel, with at least 32 Americans, 19 Russians and four Chinese among the casualties.





While President Joe Biden has emphasized U.S. support for Israel, condemning Hamas’s brutal Oct. 7 attack and backing “restrained” retaliation by Israeli forces, Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia have taken a different approach.





The Belt and Road Initiative, known within China as the One Belt One Road or OBOR/1B1R for short, is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in more than 150 countries and international organizations.





