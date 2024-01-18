Create New Account
The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 180: "Recall The Shots!" with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden
The Conservative Continuum
Published a month ago

Dr. Bowden discusses her journey through Covid and the grassroots movement to pull the Covid shots off of the market. She also gives us a "sneak peak" of her speech at the upcoming Medical Freedom Forum to be held in Oklahoma City on 2-10-2024. Visit @MDBreathe on Twitter ("X") for more information. Also keep an eye out for her new "Americans For Health Freedom" PAC that is being now being finalized.


