Team Fortress 2--Smissmas! (Christmas)
EntropyDefiantGaming
EntropyDefiantGaming
0 follower
0
6 months ago

Team Fortress 2 came out in 2007, and is still going pretty strong.  Around July of 2024  Valve, the company that makes TF2, banned tons of accounts belonging to bots in the game, greatly reducing cheating and making the game much more playable for the rest of us.

Right now the "Smissmas" event is going on, TF2's celebration of Christmas basically.  In this video I'll showcase a few of the maps for the event, particularly Wutville, which has stuck in my mind as the most iconic map for Smissmas.  Like most multiplayer games TF2 can have issues at times, and I wouldn't exactly call it family-friendly, but years after its release it's pretty much the only multiplayer game I still play.

Keywords
christmasgamingfirst person shootertf2team fortress 2smissmaswutville
