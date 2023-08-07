⚡️Footage of the Destruction by RU Artillerymen of the Dnepr grouping of a Temporary Storage Facility for Fuel and Lubricants of one of the units of the 126th Territorial Defense Brigade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Footage of the destruction by artillerymen of the Dnepr grouping of a temporary storage facility for fuel and lubricants of one of the units of the 126th territorial defense brigade
As a result: 5 units of automotive equipment were decommissioned, 6 boats were destroyed, the number of "Bandera" is unknown, but at the time of the strike there were more than 30 of them⚡️