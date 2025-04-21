BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian sappers risk their lives to clear mines, protect civilians in the DPR, Defense Ministry footage shows
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
79 views • 4 months ago

Russian sappers risk their lives to clear mines, protect civilians in the DPR, Defense Ministry footage shows.

Adding: 

❗️4,900 VIOLATIONS of Easter truce by Ukraine recorded - Russia's Defense Ministry

Ukrainian forces continued to strike Russian positions and civilian infrastructure despite the declaration of an Easter ceasefire, the ministry informed.

During this period, the Ukrainian military used 90 drones, eight of which were outside the special military operation zone and destroyed.

🚨More statements by Russia's MoD on the Easter ceasefire:

▪️ All Russian military groups in the special military operation zone strictly adhered to the ceasefire regime from 18:00 on April 19 to 00:00 on April 21.

▪️ The Ukrainian forces made 6 attempts to attack in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Kursk region, all of which were repelled.

▪️ A total of 1,404 shellings were carried out using artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and mortars, along with 3,316 strikes using quadcopters on Russian military positions.

▪️ 19 shellings, 49 FPV drone strikes, and 16 ammunition drops from UAVs were carried out on border areas of the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions.

▪️ Overall, the intensity of enemy fire and combat operations along the entire front line was significantly reduced.

▪️ With the end of the ceasefire, the Russian Armed Forces resumed their special military operation.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
