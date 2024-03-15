Byron Donalds drops J6 committee bombshell, links to Fani Willis: 'Fascism at its finest'

115 views • 03/15/2024

'IT'S UN-AMERICAN': Rep. Byron Donalds joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to rip former House Jan 6 committee members, linking them to Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis — plus more political hypothesis about "master of disaster" Joe Biden on the road to Election Day.

