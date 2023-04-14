Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 14, 2023 - Biden announces CLOSURE of Darien Gap camps after Michael Yon / Brighteon video bombshells

0:00 Intro

1:20 CLOSURE of Darien Gap camps

25:48 Interview with Dane Wigington

1:01:35 Interview with George Howard





- Biden & Mayorkas announce CLOSURE of Darien Gap camps after we exposed the horrors

- Demonstrates the power of independent media to expose the truth

- Human trafficking highways continue to be run by the UN and the USA

- European socialists want to CLOSE all airports and meat farms

- Why Western Europe will collapse and is beyond the tipping point

- BBC's Trusted News Initiative is COMPLICIT in the coordinated mass murder of millions of humans

- Censorship of the truth about vaccines and covid caused immeasurable human suffering and death

- #Censorship has killed more people than did the Holocaust

- Ron Paul and RFK, Jr. call out the CIA for its role in Kennedy assassination

- Interview with Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch about engineered ecological destruction

- Interview with George Howard of Cosmic Summit 2023 about ancient civilizations and comet impact theory





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





